Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Compugen by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

CGEN stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 3.19.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 million. Compugen had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

