Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

BNED opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.83. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

