Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.