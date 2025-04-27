Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. Bank of America lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.3611 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

