Rosenblatt Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $161.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,521.61. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,163 shares of company stock valued at $25,361,647. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 29,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Sage Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 5,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

