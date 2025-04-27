Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,754 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 251.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 279,369 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,780,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price target on Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSO opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Pearson plc has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.2092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

