Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,442 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 5,388.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 414.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 162,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,932.20. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,457.76. This trade represents a 35.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.21 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

