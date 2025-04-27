Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.97. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.94 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

