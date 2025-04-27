Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 811.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 197,067 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

SBCF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.97. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.