Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sezzle worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 8.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $79.59.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Sezzle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

