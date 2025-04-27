Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Simmons First National worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 262,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 193,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

