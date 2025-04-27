Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Skillsoft were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 12,013.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIL opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $173.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.48. Skillsoft Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

