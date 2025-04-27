Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.32% of Skillz worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKLZ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Skillz Stock Down 0.6 %

SKLZ stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.75. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.61). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Profile

(Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.