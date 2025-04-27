Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.82 and a beta of -0.46. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

