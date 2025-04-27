Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,114 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 426,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.70. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($2.10). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

