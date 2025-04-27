Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after purchasing an additional 211,129 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 278.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.33. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $33.22.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

