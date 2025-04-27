UBS Group Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $570.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $625.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lennox International from $608.00 to $600.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $665.00 to $702.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $577.00.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII opened at $526.18 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $445.63 and a 12-month high of $682.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $571.01 and a 200-day moving average of $606.82.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.12. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lennox International by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

