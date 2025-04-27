Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Ultralife worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Ultralife had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

