Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.49 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

