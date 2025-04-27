Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 7,566 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 93,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,180,000. Define Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,548,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $50.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.61.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

