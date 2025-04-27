Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 855.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $43.11.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

