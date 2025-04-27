Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 6.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

