Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 1,830.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WF opened at $35.92 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

