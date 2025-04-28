10,318 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mobileye Global by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $15.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.