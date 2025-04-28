11,228 Shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,477,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2,071.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 314,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,459,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 90.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.