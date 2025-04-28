12,032 Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 15,685.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $701.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

