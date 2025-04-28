123,553 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,717,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 65.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 213,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.5 %

PRGO stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -92.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

