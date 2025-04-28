21,764 Shares in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEXN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Nexxen International by 2,021.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexxen International Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEXN opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $608.17 million, a PE ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 1.81. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nexxen International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NEXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Nexxen International

About Nexxen International

(Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.