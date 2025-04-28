2,777 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after buying an additional 1,121,941 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,059,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.45 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

