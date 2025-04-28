Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after buying an additional 3,564,749 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,459,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $24,241,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,847,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,780 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,808.40. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,733,915.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,061.02. The trade was a 41.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,225 shares of company stock worth $10,562,713 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

