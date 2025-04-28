Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is BIT Capital GmbH’s 6th Largest Position

BIT Capital GmbH grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 165.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,328 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.2% of BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

