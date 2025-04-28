Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 13.1% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 129,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 776,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $170,391,000 after purchasing an additional 181,577 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 299,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,617,000 after purchasing an additional 186,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,981,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $654,011,000 after buying an additional 134,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.