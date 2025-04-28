American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

