Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

ATAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

