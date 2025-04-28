AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvePoint Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -321.34 and a beta of 1.20. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.
Insider Transactions at AvePoint
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on AVPT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
