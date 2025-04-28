Barclays PLC Acquires 17,264 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Flywire alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Flywire by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $8.94 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Insider Activity

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.