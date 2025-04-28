Barclays PLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,791,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 584,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,273,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 238,288 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,113,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 220,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,673,000 after purchasing an additional 195,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NEO opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

