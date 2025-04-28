Barclays PLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 24.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 600,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 123,070 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.80.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Sell-side analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

