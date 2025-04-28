Barclays PLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 487,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,844,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,726,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,332,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $346.90.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

