Barclays PLC Purchases 1,944 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of ArcBest worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ArcBest by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

ArcBest Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $131.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,754.38. This represents a 9.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

