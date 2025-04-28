Barclays PLC Purchases 47,895 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

