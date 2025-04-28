Barclays PLC Purchases 4,815 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Clear Secure worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after purchasing an additional 501,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

