Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,513,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $4,582,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.86. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic



CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

