Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,790 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

