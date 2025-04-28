Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

