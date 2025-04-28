Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 300,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 320,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$11.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 3,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 245,000 shares of company stock worth $11,150 and have sold 3,350,000 shares worth $173,750. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

