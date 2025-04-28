Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRDG opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 234.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

