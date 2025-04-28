BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE BRSP opened at $4.77 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BRSP. Jones Trading dropped their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
