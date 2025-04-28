Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $595.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $26,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,973.04. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $774,644. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
