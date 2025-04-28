Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $595.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $26,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,973.04. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $774,644. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

