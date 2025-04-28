ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Conway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.
ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance
Shares of CLPT stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.97. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.
